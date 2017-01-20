Baby in pram among four dead

(CNN) A baby being pushed in a pram was among four people killed when a driver repeatedly ran over pedestrians in a busy street in central Melbourne.

Photos from the scene showed wreckage of the baby’s pram atop the car’s bonnet, as emergency workers attended to injured people nearby on the ground.

Video showed the driver being dragged from the car by several officers and hand-cuffed on the ground, dressed only in red underwear and white trainers.

“People were running out of the way, they were going very, very fast. I saw him hit a few people,” a witness told CNN affiliate Sky News.

“I saw bodies flying into the air.” ‘Bodies flying into the air’ A witness told Sky News “there was just all this noise and mayhem and then all of a sudden police flying everywhere and just bodies lying all over the ground.” Six people are “in a critical but stable condition” at Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital, while 10 are being treated at the Royal Melbourne Hospital. Four children were admitted at the Royal Children’s Hospital, including a baby who later died. A doctor told reporters the patients include a 2-year-old, 9-year-old and a 12-year old.

At least 20 people were injured in the incident, Victoria Police said, which unfolded around 2 p.m. (Australia time) today Friday and ended when police shot and wounded the driver before taking him into custody.