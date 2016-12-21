Aviation Authority reviewing Dynamic Airways

Problematic Dynamic Airways was ordered to submit a report to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority regarding the most recent in its long list of disturbances which left passengers stranded for hours.

Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority Egbert Field said the entity will be reviewing the operations of Dynamic Airways in Guyana.

Holiday travel plans for hundreds of passengers in Guyana and New York were significantly disrupted as the air carrier over the weekend cancelled at least two flights – one out of Guyana and the other from the John F Kennedy Airport.

The cancellation resulted in a Guyanese bride-to-be missing her own wedding.

To date, some of the passengers have reached their destination.

The company’s local representative Captain Gerry Gouveia had explained that two jumbo jet aircraft were placed on stand-by by Dynamic Airways in case of an emergency with the primary aircraft.



But he said a ground handling truck at the JFK Airport crashed into the airplane and damaged its engine shell.

The other aircraft had mechanical problems.

In August, a Caribbean Private Sector Investment Agency had urged the Guyana Government to launch an investigation into the services offered by the controversial airline.

Dynamic is known for constantly cancelling or delaying flights for prolonged periods, leaving its passengers stranded at various airports.

In December 2014, the airline was slapped with a multi-million dollar lawsuit over one such incident.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority Head is working to ensure there is no re-occurrence.