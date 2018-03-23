Armed robbery up by 2%, murder down 39%- GPF monthly crime stats

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) says it has recorded an 18% decrease in serious crimes at the end of February, 2018 relative to the same period last year.

According to the police, “there was a 39% decrease in Murder; a 2% increase in Robbery Under Arms where firearms were used; a 41% decrease in Robbery Under Arms where instruments other than firearms were used; a 31% increase in Robberies where no instruments were used; a 36% increase in Robbery with Violence; a 40% decrease in Robbery with Aggravation; a 33% decrease in Larceny from the Person; a 25% decrease in Rape; a 21% decrease in Burglary and a 19% decrease in Break and Enter and Larceny.”

In respect of Traffic Management, the Force detailed that “there was an 18.1% decrease in fatal accidents recorded at the end of February 2018. There was a tie in respect of serious accidents and a decrease in both minor and damage accidents.”

It was also disclosed that “speeding, inattentiveness and pedestrian crossing in the path of approaching vehicle were the main causes of fatal accidents.”

