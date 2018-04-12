Alleged mastermind in carjacking ring gets reduced bail

The ex-policeman who was held in the carjacking probe and placed on one million dollars bail was on Thursday granted a bail reduction after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates Court before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Jason Harry a resident of Monument Hill, at Kuru, Kururu on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway was slapped with five charges of allegedly receiving stolen cars.

He was granted $200,000 bail on each allegation of feloniously or unlawfully obtaining five Toyota motorcars.

However a bail reduction application was made by attorney Dexter Todd. Harry was only required to pay $500,000 after the reduction.

Harry denied multiple allegations detailing that between August 2017 and February 2018, at Georgetown, he committed the fraudulent acts. Police, however, alleged that Harry stole Elizabeth Martin’s $2 million Fielder motorcar, HC 6999; Delon Skelky’s Spacio, PVV 9742, valued $2.5 million; Saravety Narine’s Allion, PNN 1871, worth $1.7 million; Samuel Monroe’s Spacio, PMM 7517, worth $2.9 million; and Treshel Powers’ Allion motorcar, PVV 6791, valued at $2.3 million.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore objected to Harry being placed on bail, citing a fear that Harry, if granted bail, could tamper with another accused that is yet to be found. This objection was, however, overruled.

The matter was adjourned until April 18.

During February last, Harry was apprehended at Monument Hill, Kuru Kururu when “A” Division ranks swooped down on a property and discovered vehicle parts. Harry, who proclaims himself a taxi service owner, had on February 16 denied that, while being armed and in the company of others, he had robbed Phillip King of his Toyota Premio motor car valued at $3.2 million, along with other items.

Police have disclosed that Harry, when placed on an identification parade after being apprehended, was positively identified by King.

Several persons have so far being charged in connection with these matters.

Shawn Archibald and Timothy Waldron have also been accused of carrying out a series of carjackings.

Police ranks from the Major Crimes Investigation Unit had swooped down on premises at North Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara and found several car mirrors with engraved licence plate numbers; doors, lights, wipers and other vehicle parts for Toyota Allion, Spacio and Premio motor cars. Those premises were occupied by a 29-year-old taxi driver and his 25-year-old wife.