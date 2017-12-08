Alberttown man charged with trafficking 56.7 kilos of cannabis

An Alberttown resident was on Friday before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged for being in possession of over 56 kilograms of cannabis.

Tishawn Haywood, 27, of 3rd Street, Alberttown, Georgetown denied the charge read to him by Magistrate Leron Daly.

The charge against him alleged that on December 6, 2017, at Alberttown he had in his possession 56.7 kilograms of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the Attorney for the accused, the drugs were found in an open yard where seven other persons were dwelling at the time.

Police Prosecutor Richard Harris however, contended that the accused had been under Police surveillance and on the day in question he was seen by ranks unloading the said drugs with the help of another. He was then seen storing the drugs in a pen in the yard where he was apprehended.

Magistrate Daly remanded him to prison to return on December 22, 2017.