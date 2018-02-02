60-year-old businessman robbed by armed bandits in Friendship

A 60-year-old-businessman was today robbed by two armed bandits at his business and place of residence at Friendship, East Bank Demerara.

Based on information received from the police, at around 11:20hrs the businessman was in his shop when the suspects approached and ordered two beverages.

Soon after they both pulled out handguns and forcefully entered the secured area of the shop, where they assaulted and relieved the sexagenarian of a sum of cash and jewelry.

After carrying out the daring daylight robbery they fled the scene in a waiting silver Nissan Blue Bird motorcar.

The assaulted businessman received medical attention and was sent away.

According to the police, they are making diligent efforts to quickly apprehend the two robbery suspects.