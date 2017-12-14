$500,000 bail for driver charged with causing death of GDF Lance Corporal

The man who allegedly drove recklessly causing the death of Marvin Dodson, the 22-year-old Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lance Corporal of Cross Street, Alexander Village, Georgetown, was on Thursday granted $500,000 bail when he appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

Navin Rampersaud, 31, of Schoonord, West Bank Demerara (WBD), appeared before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool and denied the charges brought against him.

The first charge alleged that on December 10, 2017, at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD) he drove recklessly thereby causing the death of Dodson.

He also denied that on the same day at the same location, he drove under the influence of alcohol, thereby causing the death of Dodson.

Additionally, he further denied that on the same day at the same location he failed to render assistance after an accident occurred.

The accident occurred around 03:10hrs on the day in question while Dodson was among a group of partygoers who were just outside of a bar.

Reports are that minibus BTT 8922, was at the time proceeding south along the eastern carriageway allegedly at a fast pace and slammed into the Lance Corporal.

Following the accident, the drunken driver reportedly attempted to flee the scene, dragging the victim’s body along the road as he proceeded.

Dodson was subsequently picked up and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), where he was treated before being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital in light of the severity of his injuries.

While in surgery at the Georgetown medical institution, the GDF rank took his last breath.

Meanwhile, the driver of the speeding minibus had stopped a short distance away from the point of impact. As a result of what had transpired, he was allegedly assaulted by a group of angry persons who were present at the time of the accident.

Shortly after, he was whisked away by officers and transported to the WDRH for medical attention as well. He was later arrested and charged for the offence.

Rampersaud will return to Court on January 8, 2018.