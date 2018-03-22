2 vehicles intercepted, 4 detained as carjacking busts continue

As the Guyana Police Force (GPF) makes more inroads into the carjacking rings operating in Guyana, a team of officers during an intelligence-led operation intercepted two vehicles and detained four persons in ‘A’ Division (Georgetown/East Bank Demerara).

According to a the police in a release, the vehicles chassis numbers appeared to have been tampered with and the drivers alleged that they were given the vehicles to operate by a close relative of a suspect who is currently being sought and who is the suspected mastermind of the “carjacking ring” and another who is on remand having been charged with five counts of receiving stolen property and three counts of imitation of an identification mark.

After months of investigations, the Force recently smashed a number of carjacking operations across the country, recovering multiple vehicles suspected to be stolen or illegally obtained.

An ex-policeman, identified as Jason Harry, thought to be the ringleader, was apprehended at Kuru, Kururu on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway after he was allegedly found with suspected stolen vehicles and parts in his possession. He appeared before the court twice for various charges and was granted $1M bail but remained remanded on a robbery charge. Several persons have so far being charged in connection with these matters. Shawn Archibald and Timothy Waldron have also been accused of carrying out a series of carjackings. Only recently, a father-and-son duo of Nigel and Ricky Chung, both welders, were arraigned in court on accusations of welding on false chassis numbers to a Spacio and an Allion motorcar.