2 vehicles intercepted, 4 detained as carjacking busts continue

After months of investigations, the Force recently smashed a number of carjacking operations across the country, recovering multiple vehicles suspected to be stolen or illegally obtained.
An ex-policeman, identified as Jason Harry, thought to be the ringleader, was apprehended at Kuru, Kururu on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway after he was allegedly found with suspected stolen vehicles and parts in his possession.
He appeared before the court twice for various charges and was granted $1M bail but remained remanded on a robbery charge.
Several persons have so far being charged in connection with these matters.
Shawn Archibald and Timothy Waldron have also been accused of carrying out a series of carjackings.
Only recently, a father-and-son duo of Nigel and Ricky Chung, both welders, were arraigned in court on accusations of welding on false chassis numbers to a Spacio and an Allion motorcar.