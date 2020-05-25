Woman killed in ECD accident; driver in custody

A woman is now dead after she was struck by a motor car on the Chateau Margot Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Sunday evening.

While details surrounding the accident were sketchy, INews understands that the incident took place around 18:10h.

Based on reports received, the now dead woman was attempting to cross the public road when she was struck down by the motor car, bearing registration number PKK 9991.

According to the driver, he was unaware that the woman was on the road attempting to cross when he struck her.

He was taken into Police custody and was currently assisting with further investigations.

Meanwhile, the Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the woman before a post-mortem can be conducted.