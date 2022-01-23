WBD duo to lead Tristar’s Shore Base Development Project

See below for statement from Tristar Inc. on its West Bank Shore Base Development Project:

Owner/Executive Chairman of Tristar Inc., Mr. Krishna Persaud, and newly appointed Managing Director, Mr. Joel Bhagwandin, both of whom were born and raised on the West Bank of Demerara, are forging ahead to be the leaders of a major transformational development project on the West Bank and West Coast of Demerara. The planned developmental project will be one of the largest on the West Demerara corridor.

Both gentlemen are deeply passionate about giving back to the community and pioneering this monumental development project which will ultimately transform the economic landscape and the socio-economic wellbeing of the people on the West Bank and West Coast of Demerara.

Developing countries aspirations to become developed nations have various criteria to hurdle. Apart from the usual economic indicators, one of the key infrastructure indicators for assessing the status of a country’s development is evaluating the ports of entry namely the counties airports and main ports accessing world trade opportunities. Other key infrastructure indicators would be the state of development of major roads bridges health care and tertiary school education school opportunities in country.

Guyana is well underway in upgrading all these and clearly the need to open up the West Bank to more than one port of entry will benefit Guyana tremendously. These state-of-the-art port facilities for container terminal and cruise ships will link Guyana to wider capacity trade globally coupled with a facility dedicated and designed “fit for purpose” for the fabrication of heavy oil field equipment will attract the present work being done in Louisiana to move here to Guyana and stimulate further downstream fabrication industries to relocate to Guyana.

Moreover, all of these West Bank development port initiatives are in alignment with a developing country status putting its foundations in for trading and competing globally.

We here at Tristar support the government’s initiatives and support or neighboring port development plans as we all have a role to play in Guyana’s development and we all consciously put Guyana first as we are here to build for this generation and the next generation a better and stronger Guyana.

We are now global on the energy market and therefore need to recognize the golden opportunity to also diversify and develop our trade capacity with the rest of the world opening up our port capacity to not only the energy industry but to the globe.

Mr. Krishna Persaud over the years has done many philanthropic, humanitarian and community development work on the West Bank and West Coast of Demerara as part of his quest and deep passion to give back to these communities.

This development will create both direct and indirect employment opportunities for at least 100+ Guyanese during the development and operational stages of the project, on the West Bank of Demerara.