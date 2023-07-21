TW23 participants engage in weapons training

(US EMBASSY) As EXERCISE TRADEWINDS 2023 moves smoothly apace, teams of Special Forces Ranks from several participating militaries were exposed to Basic and Advance Weapons training aimed at sharpening their marksmanship skills.

The day’s activities saw ranks from St Lucia, the Dominican Republic, Belize, and the Bahamas going through a series of weapons training at the Timehri Small Bore Range, Base Camp Stephenson, Timehri, on July 19, 2023.

An experienced team of Specialists from the 7th Special Forces Group, US Army, administered the tactical training. The live firing activity saw the participating ranks engaging targets and examining best practices from the Kneeling, Prone, and Standing firing positions at various distances, using both primary and secondary weapons.

More than 1500 military personnel from 21 nations are in Guyana for the US-led Caribbean security exercise, EXERCISE TRADEWINDS.

Exercise Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored annual exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants’ training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to regional crises and security threats.

Guyana last hosted the exercise in 2021. (Photo By Corporal Randy Deputron and Daniel Tobin)

