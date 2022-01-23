Stabroek Market raid unearths 1lb marijuana; 1 arrested

A raid conducted by the Guyana Police Force at the Stabroek Market area, Georgetown, netted over one pound of marijuana and led to the arrest of a young man.

The exercise was carried out by ranks from the Police Special Branch, Impact Patrol and CID Brickdam Police Station on Friday during which several persons and stalls were searched.

During the raid, a quantity of ziplock plastic bags containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa were found abandoned in two black plastic bags, which when weighed, amounted to 478 grams.

Meanwhile, the police also stopped and searched a 20-year-old young man and 23 ziplock plastic bags containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were found in his pocket.

He was told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested and taken to Brickdam Police Station, where the suspected narcotics were weighed and amounted to 31 grams.