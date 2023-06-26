Speeding, overtaking motorcar kills pedestrian at La Grange

A pedestrian who was attempting to cross the road at La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was this morning struck down and killed by a motorcar that was speeding and in the process of overtaking another vehicle.

Dead is 52-year-old Vidya Tie of Samaroo Scheme, La Grange, WBD.

Police said the crash occurred at around 05:50hrs today when a hire car, HD 3435, was proceeding along the road at a fast rate when the driver, a 35-year-old resident of Shopping Plaza, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was in the process of overtaking a motorcar in front of him.

The driver alleged that whilst overtaking, the pedestrian suddenly ran across the road and into the path of his vehicle, causing a collision.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian was flung onto the bonnet and windscreen of the hire car, then fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries about her body. She was picked up in an unconscious state by the police and the driver, and escorted to West Demerara Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver was arrested and a breathalyzer test was conducted on him but no trace of alcohol was detected. Investigations are in progress.

