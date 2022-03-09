Shop owner stabbed with broken beer bottle, beaten with wood by intoxicated customers

A 40-year-old businessman is now a patient at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital after he was on Tuesday night badly beaten by intoxicated customers who became annoyed that he was closing his shop.

Injured is Haslim Mohamed who resides and operates a grocery shop at Number 77 Village Housing Scheme, Corriverton, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The man was attacked by three persons from within the community identified as “Muggie”, “Mun”, and “Black Boy”.

Reports are at around 20:45h, the businessman decided to close his shop due to a power outage in the area.

The trio, who were in the businessman’s yard consuming beers, became annoyed that the man was closing the shop. As such, an argument ensued between the store owner and the customers.

During the heated exchange, “Mun” suddenly picked up a piece of wood and lashed the businessman to his shoulder, causing him to fall on the ground. Whilst on the ground, “Black Boy” broke a beer bottle which he used to stab the man three times about his body. “Muggie” then kicked the businessman about his body and yelled “dead yo mothersk#%nt”.

The trio then walked away.

The victim’s reputed wife rushed to his assistance and took him to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.