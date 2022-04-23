Rose Hall woman stabbed to throat; 2 arrested

A mother of two is in a critical condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital after she was stabbed in the throat on Thursday.

The injured woman has been identified as 64-year-old Sherida Jamool Mookshah of J C Chandisingh Street, Rose Hall Town, Berbice. She lived alone after the passing of her husband. Her two children reside overseas.

A neighbour told this publication that at about 17:00h on Thursday, he was informed that the woman was in her yard with her throat slashed.

“I came out and go across and stand up on the street and we meet another neighbour who said when she was passing ‘Aunty Jamool’ called her and tell her that somebody jumped in the yard and cut her throat.”

A Police officer who was just coming home from work at the time was informed. As such, he went to enquire and found the woman bleeding from her throat.

“Immediately, he picked up the lady and put her in the Police vehicle and take her to Port Mourant Hospital,” the neighbour recounted.

Mookshah was subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was admitted as a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Initial investigations suggest that nothing was removed from the woman’s house since money and other valuables were intact. Bloodstains were seen on the building behind Mookshah’s house.

The incident took place in close proximity to where the body of businessman, Lomenzo Johnny also called “Sham” was discovered in a clump of bushes.

In light of these developments, a pensioner who lives alone in the community said she is scared.

Meanwhile, residents praised the Police for their swift action in getting the injured woman to the hospital.

“I must commend the Police, they did a wonderful job last night; the investigators and everybody came and they did a great job. After they were finished and we went in, we see at the back of the fence we see that there was a zinc sheet removed and we see a lot of blood; she bled a lot and then like she drag on her bottom and she come to the front of the yard and it is then she see the girl was passing and she called her… This morning when we went to fix the fence we see on the house at the back plenty hand bloodstain,” a resident stated.

Meanwhile, Police Commander Budnarine Persaud confirmed that two men from the area were arrested and are being interrogated in relation to the incident.