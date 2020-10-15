Robert Corbin “recovering well” – APNU

Former People’s National Congress (PNC) Leader Robert Corbin, who is currently hospitalised with COVID-19, is said to be recovering well.

“Mr Corbin was hospitalised and he is recovering well, his condition is improving,” APNU/AFC Member of Parliament and Attorney-at-law Roysdale Forde said during a virtual press briefing today.

The party has promised to provide a more detailed update on Corbin’s health at another press briefing, with the Leader of the Opposition Joseph Harmon, scheduled for tomorrow (Friday).

The 72-year-old Corbin is currently a patient at the new Infectious Disease Hospital, located in the former Ocean View Hotel compound, Liliendaal.

It was reported that Corbin became weak at home and a decision was made to have him taken to the hospital after he exhibited coronavirus symptoms.

His wife, Carol Corbin was also tested positive but has not shown serious symptoms and is self-isolating at home.