“Results so far promising” – Mustapha as wheat trial continues; millet production to start soon

Results are so far promising from the ongoing wheat trial in Guyana but more research is needed to determine if the country can produce this crop on a largescale, according to Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha.

“We did two or three indoor trials and it was very good, we are looking for some areas to do the outdoor trial. We started a part in Paramakatoi in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and I had a report from our chief scientist Dr. Mahendra Persaud who told me that the growth was very good. The results look very promising…it was a small trial so we have to continue to do the trial and ensure that it works. But the trial that we did so far was very promising,” Mustapha told this publication during an interview on Friday.

Expanding on the initiative, the Agriculture Minister explained that the government has partnered with a renowned research institution to look at the “tropical wheat”. In this regard, he announced plans to soon roll out trials in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo).

“I am hoping that we can start some trial in Santa Fe in Region Nine shortly. The principal of Santa Fe will be in the country in a few weeks’ time, I’ll talk to them, but we have already agreed and they will help to do the trial there too so that process is still going on.”

It was previously reported that in May 2022, Guyana received 49 lines of wheat from the Government of Mexico to start a trial phase. The initial indoor trial, which explored several varieties, was completed at the Burma Rice Station in Mahaicony, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

The aim of this wheat trial is to ensure Guyana becomes self-sufficient by reducing its import of wheat.

“We are very determined! And as long as the trial is successful, we will be going to produce our own wheat because we can’t depend too much on imports… As a country, we have to ensure that we produce our own food and be self-sufficient,” Mustapha remarked.

Mustapha had previously acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic played a major role in influencing the government to explore this project.

Meanwhile, in April last year, Mustapha had told reporters, “We are in contact with our counterpart in Mexico. We are looking at a different variety of wheat. I am hoping by the end of this month or by next month latest, we can have the first trial with about 15 to 20 varieties to see the best one that can be grown in Guyana,” he had stated.

The Agriculture Ministry is also examining the possibility of establishing nurseries at strategic locations across the country to test for better-growing results. The plan is to have the technical officers assess which of the varieties are better grown here.

MILLET PRODUCTION

In another bid to realise its food security agenda, Guyana will also soon begin the production of millets. Local authorities are currently awaiting technical support from India to begin the project.

“We have already earmarked some land and I am now waiting on [India’s] side to provide the technical support and also the seed. We will start in a phased approach and I have asked that India provide the technical support and the help and also the seed, so very shortly we will start some form of millet production,” the Agriculture Minister told this publication on Friday.

Back in March, it was reported that cultivation trials for millets production will be rolled out in Regions Four, Nine, and Ten.

During a virtual address at the Inauguration of the Global Millet Conference in New Delhi, India President Dr. Irfaan Ali had highlighted the instrumental role millet production plays in addressing the global food insecurity issue.

The Head of State had also noted that production in Guyana can support poverty reduction.

India has been a global leader in the production of millets, and already the government has committed to making 200 acres of land available to India for exclusive millet production.

“Guyana looks forward to strengthening its cooperation with India to kickstart large, medium, and small-scale production of millets. India is the largest millet producer in the world, and through collaboration, Guyana hopes to embark soon on the sustainable production of millets,” the Head of State had remarked.

Millets are a highly varied group of small seeds and cereal crops. They are a powerhouse of nutrients, rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fibers, based on the required environmental conditions for millet germination, Guyana is considered an ideal zone for the growth and development of the seed.

Importantly, millet production would open up additional avenues for economic advancement, providing a new market for export.

