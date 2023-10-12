‘Red Road’, Providence destroyed in unusual manner

Local authorities are rushing to fix the massive destruction caused to Red Road, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) after an unusual event occurred this afternoon – a section of the road suddenly bulged more than 5ft from the surface level.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill and his team were at the location where they conducted an assessment and determined that the damage may have been caused as a result of the weight from the stockpile of aggregates nearby.

There was a total of 30,000 tonnes of stone, which belonged to the Ministry of Public Works.

In order to ensure repairs are executed, the Public Works Minister advised that traffic along the roadway will be restricted.

Contractors have already been engaged to effect emergency repair works. Some 150 meters of road has been affected.

