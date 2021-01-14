President commits to creating jobs, increasing disposable income for Lindeners

President Dr Irfaan Ali has led a government delegation to Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) where they are engaging with residents on his administration’s development plans. He will also be listening to concerns of residents with the aim of providing swift solutions.

The Head of State noted that creating employment is critical to the region and therefore, assured that this government will work towards this and ultimately create a situation where all citizens benefit from increased disposable income.

Additionally, he said his administration will work towards meeting the housing needs of all people, including those in Region Ten.

Moreover, President Ali said the Ministry of Agriculture will continue to engage with farmers in the region with the aim of increasing productivity.

Against this backdrop, the Head of State noted the importance of the private sector in working along with the government to ensure these goals are achieved.

According to President Ali, the PPP/C Administration is a “friend in development”.

This is the President’s third outreach across the country since taking office in August. He held similar exercises in Regions Two and Six.