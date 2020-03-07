Police Force acquires armoured vehicle

The Guyana Police Force has been examining a piece of recently acquired Public Order equipment with a view of deployment.

This is in light of recent situations across the Administrative Divisions which resulted in the death of a civilian, injuries to several Police ranks and infrastructural damages.

The Force takes this opportunity to remind the general public of its Mission Statement which states:-

“The mission of the Guyana Police Force and its auxiliaries is to serve all the citizens and communities of Guyana in a professional, proactive and accountable manner. To achieve this, we will work in partnership with communities, public agencies and private bodies to enhance and support an environment where all people are preventing crime and building a safer and secure Guyana.”