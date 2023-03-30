NDC’s lorry purchased, registered in senior official’s name

A lorry which was purchased by the John’s-Port Mourant Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) was not purchased in the name of that entity, but rather as the private property of a senior official.

The vehicle, which is being used for garbage collection, was bought with the NDC’s 2022 $3M subvention from Central Government. The lorry was registered on January 19, 2023 to an official at the John’s Port Mourant Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

When contacted, the official said it was not purchased in his name. However, a copy of the vehicle’s registration seen by this publication suggests otherwise. The registration certificate seen by this publication is for GAD 4804, which is the same number on the NDC vehicle.

When contacted, the official said he represents the NDC as the signing officer, and noted that it was the Guyana Revenue Authority that made a mistake. However, when asked about the two-month period that had elapsed without the ‘mistake’ being corrected, the official did not offer any comment.

It was only last week the discovery was made that the lorry was not in the name of the NDC. This received the attention of officials at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), and the NDC was instructed to have it transferred to the NDC.

Further enquiry by this publication revealed that after the matter was brought to the fore, the process to change the registration began this week. This publication was not been able to verify who will be paying the cost for the transfer.

--- ---