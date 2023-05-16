Misconduct charge against former Finance Minister Jordan thrown out

A charge for a common law offence against former Finance Minister Winston Jordan was thrown out on Tuesday by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Jordan, who had served under the previous APNU/AFC government, had been charged with one count of misconduct in public office concerning the selling of a State-owned wharf located in Georgetown to BK Marine Incorporated at a price way below the market value.

It has been alleged that he sold the property valued at $5B for a mere $20M. The transaction took place between February 26, 2020, and July 31, 2020, at Main Street, Georgetown.

This publication understands that the dismissal of the charge came after the presiding magistrate determined that although Jordan was a government minister at the time the property was sold, his appointment in that portfolio did not constitute that of a public officer.

In light of this, the no-case submission made by Jordan’s lawyers was upheld.

Jordan, who was initially hauled before the court on December 28, 2021, after the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU)—an arm of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had instituted the charge against him, had been released on $3M bail pending the determination of the matter.

SOCU is likely to appeal the magistrate’s decision.

