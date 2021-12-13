Millions in payments unverified, over 9000 qualified applicants denied Covid relief under APNU+AFC

Over 9,000 out of 11,000 individuals who were qualified applicants for Covid-19 relief under the APNU+AFC Administration, did not receive anything, according to the findings of a special audit.

The Office of the Auditor General had commissioned a performance audit on the former administration’s Covid-19 pandemic assistance voucher programme for the period March to September 2020.

Under this programme, the Government of Guyana provided economic relief to citizens during the pandemic; they received toiletries, food and sanitary supplies, by way of a voucher valued between $25,000 and $32,000.

“Officials processed COVID-19 vouchers in line with the programme guidelines. However, significant gaps were noted during the conduct of the audit. Officials of the National Data Management Authority did not respond to the audit findings,” the audit report noted.

It further revealed that “people who needed assistance were denied. Over 9,000 out of 11,000 qualified applicants did not receive vouchers, and officials have not explained why. The programme excluded persons in the hinterland regions. Instead, they were promised hampers.”

Additionally, it was disclosed that payments worth millions were not verified. “Vouchers totalling $56M were not checked before paying suppliers. This weakness could have resulted in overpayment to suppliers and eligible persons not given much needed relief.”

Moreover, vouchers which were not used were left unsecured. “Over 3000 unused vouchers valued at least $90M were unsecured on a desk. As a result, the vouchers could have been easily accessed and used to obtain items from suppliers.”

The Audit Office has since made 13 recommendations to management for improvements. “Through the full implementation of the recommendations, future programmes will be better managed,” the report noted.

The Covid-19 Pandemic Assistance Voucher Programme came into operation in April 2020. The objective of the Programme was to provide economic relief to vulnerable households through the supply of hampers with fresh foods, dry ration, toiletries, and sanitation items. The Programme targeted single-parents, senior citizens, disabled persons, and persons who suffered a loss of income due to the pandemic.

Persons interested in benefiting from the Programme were required to register online.

Those without internet access were required to contact either the Ministry of Social Protection or the Ministry of Communities to have their application forms completed. Applicants were then shortlisted based on eligibility criteria approved by the Ministry of Finance. Eligible applicants’ information was verified and approved. Vouchers valued between $25,000 and $32,000 were dispatched by the Post Office.

The voucher included a flyer showing the list of items that could be obtained from approved supermarkets and shops. The vouchers were encashed at supermarkets for the items. Suppliers submitted encashed vouchers to the Civil Defence Commission for reimbursements. The vouchers were not transferable or redeemable for cash.

The Programme was funded through the allocation of funds from the budget for the financial year 2020 of the various agencies responsible for the management of the Programme