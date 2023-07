A 34-year-old resident of Dazzel Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD) who was wanted for questioning into an allegation of felonious wounding was on Wednesday arrested at the Bartica Stelling, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Following his arrest, a search was conducted on his person and belongings during which an unlicensed .32 Pistol was found.

He was told of the offence, cautioned and admitted to ownership of the said firearm. He remains in custody pending charges for both matters.

