Man found dead in Dredge Creek

The body of a 42-year-old man from Dredge Creek on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), who had been reported missing by his family, was this afternoon discovered floating in a nearby creek.

The man has been identified as Wayne Hendricks, a farmer. He was last seen by his family on Thursday afternoon.

A relative shared with this publication that Hendricks had been at his home on Thursday afternoon where he engaged in his usual daily chores. However, they said he left abruptly, informing his family that he was heading to the local shop.

As time passed with no sign of his return, the family grew increasingly concerned, sensing that something was amiss.

Despite conducting a search for Hendricks, the family’s efforts proved fruitless. It was only this afternoon that they received a distressing call, notifying them that the man’s body had been found floating in Dredge Creek.

Upon their arrival at the scene, they discovered Hendricks’ body, facing downwards in the creek. The family holds the belief that foul play may have been involved in his death.

“We suspect foul play, like someone may lashed him,” the relative remarked.

Investigations are ongoing.

--- ---