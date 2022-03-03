Linden man charged for making girl watch ‘sex act’

Keyron Healis, 20, of Silvertown Wismar Linden in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) has been charged with the offence of “causing a child under 16 years to watch a sexual act”.

According to the police, the incident occurred on December 4, 2020 but the man was only charged with the offence yesterday.

INews understands that the matter was with the Childcare and Protection Agency for most 2021 and the file was finally forwarded to Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) late last year.

The charge was laid under Section 12 (2) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 08:03 and the accused appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune via Zoom at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

He was not required to plead and was placed on $75,000 bail. The matter was will continue on March 23.