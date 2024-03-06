Large quantity of prohibited items confiscated during events at Leonora stadium

Superintendent of Police Shellon Daniels along with a team of alert Police ranks from Division were engaged in a rigid enforcement exercise outside the gates of the Leonora Stadium to ensure persons did not enter the ground with prohibited items.

The GPF provided security for the Slingerz Weekend Celebrations/Shows on Friday and Saturday evenings respectively.

During the operation, one man was nabbed with an unlicensed firearm and ammo as he was about to enter the Leonora Stadium and has since been charged and remanded to prison.

Some other prohibited items seized at the gate during the successful Police operation include cigarette lighters, scissors, ganja and others.

