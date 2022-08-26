‘I do drugs to ease meh head’ – addict jailed for stealing rearview mirrors

A 57-year-old drug addict has been jailed for four months for persistently stealing vehicle rearview mirrors, which he would then sell to buy drugs.

Unrepresented by legal counsel, Raymond Mohammed, a vagrant, appeared on Thursday before Georgetown Magistrate Annette Singh and pleaded guilty to two counts of simple larceny.

The first charge detailed that on May 10, at Quamina Street, Georgetown, he stole two vehicle rearview mirrors valued at $30,000, property of Cash City Inc. The second charge detailed that on August 23, at Thomas Lands, Georgetown, he stole two car rearview mirrors valued at $80,000, property of Monica Sharma.

In brief remarks to the court, Mohammed admitted that he steals to support his drug addiction. “I does do drugs to ease meh head…I is a drug addict. I does live in a drug yard” on Charlotte Street [Georgetown].”

The Police prosecutor told the court that Mohammed, who is no stranger to the courts, is known for stealing vehicle rearview mirrors and selling them.

Magistrate Singh admonished the convict for his illegal actions, and advised that he needs to take steps to reform himself. In the end, she sentenced him to two months’ imprisonment on each of the two charges, ordering that they are to be served consecutively.

Mohammed expressed gratitude to Magistrate Singh for her leniency before he was taken away to begin serving the jail time.