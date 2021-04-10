Guyana surpasses 11,000 COVID-19 cases as 86 more persons test positive

Over 11,000 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Guyana. This is after some 86 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the total number of confirmed cases is now 11,044.

However, only 1,118 of these cases are currently active. This includes 14 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1,104 persons in both institutional and home isolation.

There are also another 15 persons in institutional quarantine.

Guyana’s death toll remains at 252 but the number of persons who have recovered from the novel coronavirus has gone up to 9,688, that is, 112 more recoveries than the previous day.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: