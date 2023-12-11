GPHC elevates dental services at key health centres

See full statement from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation:

Embarking on a transformative journey in dental care, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) proudly reveals a groundbreaking upgrade in services at two flagship health centers, Campbellville Health Centre, and Enmore Polyclinic.

Recent investments in state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge equipment underscore GPHC’s unwavering commitment to delivering accessible and top-tier healthcare to the community. The expanded dental services, available from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Monday to Thursday, and 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM on Fridays, mark a pivotal moment in elevating the overall dental service experience.

The procurement and installation of advanced dental chairs at Campbellville Health Centre and Enmore Polyclinic have already begun to yield positive impacts on patient care. These enhancements showcase GPHC’s dedication to staying at the forefront of healthcare innovation.

In addition to the remarkable upgrades at Campbellville Health Centre and Enmore Polyclinic, GPHC extends its commitment further by installing cutting-edge dental chairs at two additional GPHC-run health centers. These strategically placed chairs aim to broaden the reach of quality dental care, reinforcing GPHC’s mission of comprehensive healthcare coverage.

Continuous efforts are underway to initiate dental services at Festival City Polyclinic and Industry Health Center, further exemplifying GPHC’s proactive approach to ensuring the highest standards of healthcare for the communities it serves.

Mr. Gerron Parker, the spokesperson for GPHC, expressed his delight, stating, “We are thrilled to announce these advancements in dental services, a testament to our ongoing commitment to enhancing healthcare standards for the communities we serve.”

GPHC remains steadfast in its mission to provide a comprehensive range of quality healthcare services and will continue working tirelessly to initiate dental services at Festival City Polyclinic and Industry Health Center in the near future.

