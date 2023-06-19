Govt now delivering old age pension through MMG

In a groundbreaking launch today, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has further enhanced its delivery of Old Age Pension by offering beneficiaries this service through Mobile Money Guyana (mmg).

A simple but significant launching was held at Herdmanston Lodge, Lamaha Street where the new initiative was unveiled by the Honorable Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, detailing how this new service will compliment the plethora of avenues to access pension by the beneficiaries.

According to Minister Persaud, “The mission is to continuously improve the Old Age Pension delivery system and with the addition of multiple locations of mmg across Guyana, senior citizens now have another alternate pathway system that reduces long lines, wait times, is closer to home and facilitates convenient transactions. This method uses digital technology offering senior citizens their full pension in a digital wallet where they can spend from or empty entirely to access the cash. As the life expectancy increases the number of pensioners, we are offering more tech-savvy methods of improving access and increasing safety. As we launch this new alternate payment method, I thank MMG for their partnership with Human Services.”

“Pensioners, your options to access your pensions range from the post office, to MoneyGram, Western Union, Sure Pay, to direct bank deposits and now MMG easily providing pension payments every day. We will continue to work to create more effective and efficient systems for our valued senior citizens,” Minister Persaud added.

With the rolling out of this new delivery system, pensioners will now be able to cash out their pension at over 1000 agents nationwide across all 10 administrative regions. This will ensure a reliable system that allows for the receipt of this service as scheduled, avoiding long lines to cash their pension. The beneficiary will also have 24/7 access to their mmg wallet. To date, over 1200 pensioners are already registered with mmg accounts.

General Manager of mmg, Bobita Ram explained “At mmg, we have always believed in the power of innovation to transform lives. By providing pensioners with the option to receive their pension through our secure and reliable payment platform, we are giving them the tools to manage their finances with ease and convenience. Whether they prefer to make bill payments, purchase goods and services, or transfer funds, mmg allows them to do so from the comfort of their own homes.”

“Furthermore, mmg’s collaboration with the Ministry of Human Service and Social Security goes beyond simply providing pension payment options. It is a testament to our shared vision of improving the lives of pensioners and ensuring that they have the resources they need to live with independence. By combining our expertise with the Ministry’s dedication to social welfare, we are creating a stronger and more inclusive financial ecosystem,” Ram continued.

Hilary Benjamin-byer, Senior Information Communication Technology (ICT) engineer, e-services division of National Data Management Authority noted, “I am happy to be part of the process from the NDMA end in keeping with the government and ministry’s initiative to improve the quality of life of our citizes though ict and this initiative is key.”

Donald Nurse, 76, said “This is a very good initiative, I endorse this, I have already signed up for this and I think it will be very successful, we don’t have to go to the post office anymore to collect pension and pensioners can do it from the comfort of their home, especially those persons who are shut-ins because they can access this service and pay bills, I support this initiative by mmg and the Ministry of Human Services.”

Another pensioner, 77-year-old, Reginald Sampson reckoned, “I think it will be beneficial to pensioners, you know the long lines and uncertain weather, sometimes you can’t make it to cash your voucher and if you get this assistance with technology why not use it? You can find something else to do with the time you would take to join the lines. It’s a good thing the Ministry has so many alternatives for pension because it is less headache for the pensioners.”

Pensioners who are desirous of utilizing this service can register at the Ministry’s office or through the many registration campaigns to be rolled out. When visiting, persons must walk with a form of identification before completing the application.

For pensioners wanting to set up an mmg account, they would be required to visit any of the agents nationwide, the mmg office at 69 Brickdam or online.

