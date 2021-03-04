Dr Ronald McGarrell returns as Chairman of IRO Guyana

The Inter-Religious Organization of Guyana (IROG), yesterday, held its Annual General Meeting which included the elections of executive officers, at the Bethany Christian Brethren Assembly Hall, in Campbellville.

Twelve of the organisation’s members were present for the elections, which were done by secret ballot.

Reverend Dr Ronald McGarrell of the Heavenly Parent Church was returned as the Chairman. The Vice Chair is Maulana Tasdeeq Aabidi of the Al-Mustafa Muslim Trust. Ms Jennifer Dewar of the Bahá’í Faith was reelected to the position of Secretary. The Treasurer is Mrs Rajmatti Nauth, of the Hindu religion, while Sidi Neil Bacchus representative of the Muslim Youth League, was elected as the Assistant Secretary/ Treasurer.

Pastor Wendell Jeffrey from Practical Christianity Ministries was reelected as the Public Relations Officer and those elected as Trustees are Ras Simeon of the Guyana Rastafari Council; Pastor Stanley Boodie of the Christian Brethren Church, and Maulana Maqsood Mansoor of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at.

The IROG comprises some 40 religious entities. The organisation was founded in 2003 and has as its motto “One human family under God”.