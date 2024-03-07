Double murder-$37M gold heist: Employees of Bartica businessman among several in custody

Investigations are continuing into the deaths of 50-year-old businessman Mohamed Zaheer Sheriff and 26-year-old Donovan Washington, who were fatally shot during a robbery at Arimu Backdam, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) on Sunday.

Investigators have confirmed that some of Sheriff’s employees are among those arrested and are currently being questioned.

This development follows previous reports of several arrests as a team from the Major Crimes Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) travelled to Bartica to lead the investigation.

Reports are that two masked individuals on a red All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) opened fire on the duo and stole 102 ounces of raw gold valued at $37 million, along with two licensed firearms (a .32 pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun) belonging to Sheriff, a father of three residing on Byderabo Road, Bartica.

Initial investigations reveal that Sheriff, the owner of a six-inch land dredge operation at Arimu Backdam, and Washington, also a father of three from Seventh Avenue, Bartica, were travelling on an ATV towards Bartica when the incident occurred.

Shortly after Sheriff left camp, his General Manager heard gunshots and discovered both victims lying on the trail approximately 500 metres away, upon investigating. The Manager reported the incident to the Bartica Police Station.

Autopsies performed by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh revealed that both victims died from multiple gunshot wounds. The bodies were subsequently released to their families. Sheriff was laid to rest on Wednesday while Washington’s funeral is set for Sunday in the mining community of Bartica.

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) expressed deep sadness over the incident, urging miners to enhance security measures and calling on the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

