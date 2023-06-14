CXC students urged to continue preparing for exams after papers stolen in Jamaica

Students writing the Caribbean Secondary Examination Council (CSEC) examinations are urged by the Education Ministry in Guyana to continue preparing for their examinations, despite the controversy of the stolen exam papers.

In a press release issued by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) on Wednesday, it was revealed that fireproof cabinets containing examination papers for nine subjects scheduled to be administered this week, were stolen from a school in Jamaica.

CXC detailed that the incident is of grave concern and the matter is being investigated by security authorities.

“This is of grave concern to CXC® and the matter is being investigated by the Ministry of National Security and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). CXC® is in constant contact with the Ministry of Education and Youth in Jamaica and an update was shared with the Ministries of Education from across the region at a meeting earlier today,” CXC said.

CXC added that it is determining the course of action and will further communicate with the Ministries of Education.

Just recently, on May 17, 2023 concerns were raised after a Math Paper 02 exam which was written by students was leaked across social media. A probe was launched into the matter which revealed that the leak originated in Jamaica, just days before the exam.

