COVID-19: CPL currently not thinking about postponing T20 tournament

The global cricket schedule has been affected with many of the tournaments being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) organisers are hoping to get the competition going on schedule in August-September this year.

According to a CPL statement issued yesterday, so far there has been no discussion to move the tournament from its planned schedule as it is too early to make such a decision.

Following is the full statement from CPL:

In light of recent media reports and as the effects of the COVID-19 virus impacts people around the world there has been some understandable speculation with regard to the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season which is scheduled to take place from 19 August to 26 September 2020.

CPL has been in constant communication with our medical advisors in recent weeks, as well as speaking with Cricket West Indies about the current situation with regard to cricket around the world, and at present there has been no discussion about moving the event.

CPL believes it is too early to make such a decision, but this is an evolving situation and we are carefully watching how events unfold in the Caribbean and around the world.

At present the CPL team are planning for the tournament to take place as scheduled whilst also looking at alternative plans should they be needed.

Our thoughts at this time are with the many CPL fans, players and staff from around the world who have been impacted by this crisis and we hope that they and their families stay safe and healthy.