Cotton Tree, Cumberland Primary schools get smart classrooms

As part of the Ministry of Education’s goal to transform the educational landscape through the integration of technology, smart classrooms will be retrofitted at the Cotton Tree Primary School, Region Five, and Cumberland Primary School, Region Six.

To execute these projects, the Ministry has extended an invitation to contractors to submit bids for the implementation of the upgrades.

Technology-infused learning is made possible in smart classrooms, which benefits both students’ learning and teachers’ delivery of lessons.

As such, the government believes that technology-enhanced spaces in schools are essential to students’ access to education.

These classrooms are fully equipped with an interactive board, audio system, motion, voice-activated cameras, face recognition features, and a television for remote access.

Smart classrooms were established at President’s College, Queen’s College, Leonora, Moraikobai, Christianburg, Charity, New Amsterdam, Brickdam and East Ruimveldt Secondary schools, and St Stanislaus College.

Some 25 smart classrooms are expected to be established or enhanced at secondary schools across the country in 2023. Meanwhile, the Ministry is also looking to refurbish the information technology (IT) laboratory at Riverstone Primary School. [DPI]

