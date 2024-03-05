CANU finds $44M worth of foreign ganja in boat

Agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit made a major drug bust on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) when they unearthed 660 brick-like parcels of foreign marijuana commonly known as “Creepy”.

Reports are that the ranks found the drugs on Sunday at Fisher Village, Essequibo Coast after they observed a multi-coloured speedboat operated by two individuals.

According to CANU, the ranks pursued the boat, which caused the individuals to run aground and subsequently made good their escape on foot.

A subsequent search of the boat revealed several bulky whitish-coloured salt bags containing cannabis. The narcotic was escorted to CANU’s Headquarters where it was tested and determined to be a foreign marijuana commonly known as “Creepy” and weighed 300 kg with a street value of $44 million.

CANU on Monday said that the narcotic would have been further transshipped to other territories where the street value would have been much higher.

So far for 2024, CANU has intercepted 859 kg of foreign marijuana entering Guyana for transshipment.

--- ---