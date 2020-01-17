“Brukup” gets life imprisonment for 2017 nightclub murder

Justice Jo-Ann Barlow on Thursday handed a life sentence to convicted murderer Shawn Harris, called “Shawny” or “Brukup”, after he was recently found guilty of the murder of Sunil Singh, who was knifed to death during a row outside the Blue Martini Nightclub in 2017.

Harris, a father of three, will become eligible for parole after serving 20 years for the heinous crime.

The former Lot 131 Pike Street, Kitty resident had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on February 5, 2017, he murdered Singh.

It was reported that Singh was fatally stabbed in the nightclub when he attempted to rescue an employee, who was being attacked by three men.

The men attempted to enter the premises after closing hours, but were informed by the bartender that they could not enter.

This led to an argument and during the subsequent altercation, Harris whipped out a knife and stabbed the employee. Singh then intervened, but he was fatally stabbed about his body.

Singh was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Harris was also charged, along with three others, in connection with the Bank of Baroda robbery committed at its Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) branch on January 22, 2016.