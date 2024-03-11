Berbice teen charged with possession of firearm, unlawful wounding

Eighteen-year-old Daniel Greenidge of Budhan’s Housing Scheme, West Canje Berbice was remanded to prison on Monday for the unlawful possession of a firearm.

Greenidge appeared before Magistrate Mathias at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison until March 27, 2024.

In addition, the teenager was charged with unlawful wounding and was granted $200,000 bail.

Both charges are relative to the report of an alleged ‘shooting incident’ committed on Fay Samaroo which occurred on February 27, 2024, at Sheet Anchor Village, East Canjie Berbice.

