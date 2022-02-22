Berbice mother of 4, who was set on fire by husband, dies

Tevita Lall called “Natasha”, 42, who was set on fire by her husband last month has succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The mother of four was set on fire at her Number 64 Village, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) home following martial issues and accusations of infidelity.

Following the incident, the now dead woman’s mother had told this publication that her daughter was going to end the relationship with her husband since she could no longer endure his abusive behaviour. She subsequently left her mother’s house and went to her home which is on the opposite side of the street.

As she was about to light the stove, her husband allegedly kicked over the bottle containing kerosene which splashed on her skin. He then reportedly set her on fire. Neighbours heard her screaming and went to her rescue.

They met the door locked and the screaming woman’s husband was sitting on the verandah but did not open the door for any of them.

“They had to kick down the door and go inside,” the injured woman’s mother related, adding that when her daughter was taken out of the house it was obvious that almost her entire body was burnt.

The injured woman was taken to the Skeldon Hospital but due to the extent of her injures she was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital before being sent to the Burns Unit of the Georgetown Hospital where she is currently being treated.

“They say she burn 100 per cent of the whole body but 50 per cent damage and she has a 50-50 chance. They take out all her breasts and things already. They have to do another surgery but because they don’t have blood, they didn’t do the surgery Monday. They have to do lots of surgeries on her. She is punishing a lot,” the aggrieved mother had stated.

She said that because of financial constraints she could not travel to Georgetown since it costs her $8000 for a round trip to the Georgetown Hospital.

The now-dead woman’s mother told the media that she last saw her daughter alive on Sunday after she visited her. She explained that despite her daughter’s surgery to remove her breasts, her condition continued to deteriorate.

The woman in tears explained that in one of the last conversations with her daughter, she told her to take care of her youngest child.

Meanwhile, the woman’s 50-year-old husband, Seelall Dipnarine has been charged with attempted murder and was remanded to prison. Not that the woman is dead, a murder charge is expected to be instituted.