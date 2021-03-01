Benn touts 100% increase in fines for all traffic offences

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, says a revision of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act Chapter 51:02 must be done immediately.

Benn, during the 2021 budget debates, said this will aid in curbing the traffic lawlessness in Guyana and assist drivers to adjust to the changing society.

He added that statistics have shown that there is an increase in the number of vehicles imported into Guyana, and an increase in accidents due to inattentiveness, speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.

“This is caused because fines and penalties are small and ineffective. Hence, fines on all categories of offences should be increased by 100 per cent being tickets and charge offences,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said in order to raise greater traffic awareness of road safety and to reduce traffic accidents amongst road users, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has already commenced an education programme through print and electronic media.

The Minister said his Ministry is also working with the National Road Safety Council and other stakeholders to erect traffic signs, conduct road marking, and place speed humps where necessary.

The maintenance of roadways enforcement is currently being done on a 24-hour basis with foot patrols, with a focus on hotspots through spotting exercises, driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) exercise and speeding, to reduce accidents on the roadways.

Just recently, scores of motorcyclists were urged by Minister Benn to protect themselves and take necessary actions to protect their wellbeing and their families from being hurt.

He made the call while distributing free helmets to motorists and cyclists near the junction of the Demerara Harbour Bridge and the East Bank Demerara public road.

During the campaign, a total of 30 helmets were distributed.