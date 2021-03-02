Armed bandits rob water truck driver, porter

A driver and porter attached to the AquaFina water delivery company were on Monday attacked and robbed by two armed bandits while they were working at 17th Street Dazzle Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The victims are 27-year-old Fabian Rampersaud, the driver; and 35-year-old Yasendra Bedessie, the porter. Rampersaud was robbed of a cellphone valued $16,000, a gold chain valued $35,000, and a car key. Bedessie was robbed of $15,000 in cash, and two cellphones.

At around 11:00hrs on the day in question, the two workers were in the canter and they were in the process of turning around the vehicle when they were confronted by the two bandits who were on a bicycle. One of the perpetrators was armed with a handgun while the other was armed with a cutlass.

The suspect armed with the handgun approached the driver side of the vehicle while the bandit with the cutlass went to the passenger side.

The bandit with the cutlass slashed the window, causing it to shatter. The perpetrators then demanded cash as they placed their hands into the vehicle and relieved the victims of their valuables.

They then make their good escape. Investigations are in progress.