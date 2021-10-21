7-month-old boy among six more unvaccinated Covid deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of October 20, 2021, six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 887.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 64 East Berbice-Corentyne October 08 Unvaccinated Male 7 Months Barima-Waini October 17 Unvaccinated Female 68 Mahaica-Demerara October 20 Unvaccinated Female 46 East Berbice-Corentyne October 20 Unvaccinated Male 42 Demerara-Mahaica October 20 Unvaccinated Female 35 Demerara-Mahaica October 21 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, with 74 new Covid-19 cases detected, the total number of cases recorded to date has risen to 34,800.

Twenty-one persons are in the ICU, 109 are in institutional isolation, 3411 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 30,372.