7-month-old boy among six more unvaccinated Covid deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of October 20, 2021, six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 887.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Male
|64
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|October 08
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|7 Months
|Barima-Waini
|October 17
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|68
|Mahaica-Demerara
|October 20
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|46
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|October 20
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|42
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 20
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|35
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 21
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, with 74 new Covid-19 cases detected, the total number of cases recorded to date has risen to 34,800.
Twenty-one persons are in the ICU, 109 are in institutional isolation, 3411 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 30,372.