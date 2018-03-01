President assures everything will be done to ensure safety of citizens – as he continues visits to borderline communities

In light of the ongoing border threat with neighbouring Venezuela, President David Granger, on Wednesday, assured residents of Baramita in Region One that Government is working to ensure the security of citizens.

Continuing his series of visits to borderline communities, the President reaffirmed that his administration will do everything in its power to ensure the safety of the residents of Baramita and other front line communities along the 800 kilometre border with Guyana’s western neighbour.

Reflecting on the recent decision of the United Nations to send the border controversy between the two neighbouring states before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for settlement, President Granger posited that Guyana is only interested in a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Even as Guyana awaits the hearing of the case in the world court, the ongoing crisis situation in Venezuela has posed increasing threats to Guyanese living in communities along the western border.

To this end, the Commander of the Armed Forces called for a collaborative approach to boost security along the border.

Over the past few weeks, the President and other officials have been visiting frontline communities along the border as part of a campaign to beef-up security in those areas.