Potaro man remanded on attempted murder charge

A Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) miner was remanded to prison on a charge of attempted murder when he faced Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Tuesday.

Shawn Fillicene, 43, of Ewang Creek, Potaro, Region Eight, is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Manuel Dosantos with intent to murder him, at Ewang Backdam on February 11, 2017.

According to the prosecution’s case, the Virtual Complainant received multiple stab wounds to his neck. The court was also told that the VC was still hospitalised in a critical state. As such, Fillicene was remanded to prison.

The case will continue on April 18 at the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court.