Guyanese among 6 women on Interpol’s most wanted list

64-year-old Julie Elizabeth Avel who has both Guyanese and German nationality, is among six Caribbean women that found themselves on Interpol’s most wanted list.

Avel is wanted by authorities in Uruguay for murder. The others on the list are Nicole Russell, 29, of the Bahamas. She is wanted by United States authorities for aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a knife during a felony.

Also on the list is Maria Eugênia Olmes Garcia, 74, a Cuban national wanted by Brazilian authorities for criminal association, money laundering.

Niurka Apolinar Pedro Silva, 53, of Guane Pinar Del Rio, Cuba is also wanted by Brazilian authorities for criminal association, money laundering.

Additionally, Elizabeth Cleydy Peralta Marte, 27, of the Dominican Republic, is wanted by authorities in Argentina for counterfeit money.

The sixth woman on the list was identified as Patrícia Terezinha Miguel Bom, 43, of Suriname. She is wanted by authorities in Brazil for international drug trafficking.

Interpol is asking anyone with information that can lead to the arrests of the six women to make contact with the local police or the Interpol Office in the respective countries.