Grass cutters robbed of their machines as brazen crimes escalate

Two grass cutters are now the latest victims in a series of robbery under arms committed since the New Year has commenced.

The victims, 61-year-old Boodram Hemraj and 49-year-old Ramdin (only name given) both of Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara were this morning (Wednesday) relieved of their weeding machines valued at $100,000 each.

INews understands that the incident occurred at around 05:30hrs while the duo were in the vicinity of Church Street, near the Lodge building.

According to information received, the victims, who were on their motorcycles, stopped on Church Street, Georgetown to commence their working day when two men- both armed with handguns- approached them on a white motorcycle.

The perpetrators stopped alongside the two weed cutters and the rider reportedly took out his weapon from his waist and aimed it at the men while ordering his accomplice to take Hemraj’s weeding machine.

The pillion rider complied, and then proceeded to raise his jersey, revealing what appeared to be the handle of a weapon to Ramdin.

The frightened man reportedly handed over his machine as well.

This online publication was told that the suspects then made good their escape east along Church Street.

CCTV footage of the area is reportedly being reviewed as police are said to be investigating the crimes. (Ramona Luthi)