ECD businessman beaten to death, Doctor implicated to be charged

A 29-year-old Doctor, Neil Sinclair, is in police custody and is expected to be arraigned at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court tomorrow after he reportedly subjected a 46-year-old businessman to a brutal beating on Friday last, resulting in his death on Monday morning.

Dead is Hazrat Shaffie of Lot 114 Fifth Street, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to information received, on Friday last, Shaffie visited Sinclair’s father, who is also a Doctor, at his clinic in Ogle, East Bank Demerara to uplift his medication as he would usually do.

However, unexpectedly, the doctor’s son- Neil Sinclair-of Temple Street, Ogle, who is alleged to be a drug addict- began to attack the businessman.

An eyewitness told INews that at around 20:00hrs on the day in question, he heard Shaffie’s screams and upon checking, he saw the now dead man being beaten by the doctor’s son.

The man noted that his wife shouted for the Sinclair to stop but this proved to be fruitless.

After some time, the suspect reportedly walked some distance away from the injured man, but returned and dealt him several more blows to his body.

The eyewitness noted that no one came to the businessman’s assistance because they were fearful of what the suspect might be capable of doing.

Shortly after, the 46-year-old victim was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and admitted for treatment.

According to the police, around 05:00hrs, the businessman succumbed and a post mortem examination revealed that he died as a result of haemorrhaging and shock due to multiple injuries.