Coldingen fire destroys manufacturing complex

…businessman counting losses

Businessman, Keith Moonasar, is now counting his losses after his furniture manufacturing complex-Supra International, at Coldingen on the East Coast of Demerara, went up in flames this afternoon.

The fire reportedly started at around 15:30hrs after workers would have completed work for the day.

According to Moonasar, he received a call informing him about the fire and rushed to the scene where he was confronted by the flattened building.

Investigations are currently ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

As a result of the fire, over 40 workers might now be jobless.