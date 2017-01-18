3 years jail, $4.1M fine for man caught trafficking cocaine

…says he did it to pay for surgery

Haslin O’Neil Thom, 46, of West Ruimveldt, appeared today before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and plead guilty to being in possession of 1.5kg of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on January 14.

The man, who is a construction worker, after making his case was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine of $4.1million.

According to the facts presented by the Prosecution, Thom was arrested while attempting to leave Guyana on a Dynamic Airways flight destined for John F Kennedy International Airport, New York.

While his luggage was being passed through the airport’s scanner, suspicious images were seen and as such he was taken to the Criminal Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) where he admitted to the offense.

He told the investigator’s there that he is ill and is scheduled for a surgery but needed money to pay for such. He added that he bought the cocaine from a known individual for US $4000.

Before the verdict, Thom expressed his regret to the Magistrate saying “I am sorry, I just needed to have the surgery in my stomach done”.